ELLENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning that it has arrested a suspect in a shooting at a mall in Ellenton on Sunday.

Deputies said the shooting happened while the victim, an 18-year-old man, was shopping with a friend at the Ellenton Premium Outlets when he was approached by three male suspects, whom he knew.

The victim and the three other individuals began to argue while the victim walked away, but things escalated when the trio approached him again in a parking lot.

Deputies said one of the male suspects pulled out a gun and shot him in the groin area. The victim ran away while the suspects got into a black car and drove off.

The sheriff’s office said they arrested one of the suspects, 18-year-old Octavio Banos, at 4:30 a.m. Monday at his home in Palmetto. He was charged with attempted murder.

Deputies said they also found the getaway vehicle at another home near the mall.

The two other suspects are still at large.

The victim remains at a local hospital, but the sheriff’s office said he is expected to survive.