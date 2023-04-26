BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — An 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old were charged in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday morning, police said.

Bradenton police said they received a 911 call regarding a shooting in the 700 block of 10th Avenue West around 9:20 a.m.

The victim told police that he exchanged words in passing with his stepson, 18-year-old Rodney Dunbar, and a 15-year-old outside his home.

Investigators said the victim is in the process of getting a divorce from Dunbar’s mother.

The victim said his stepson and the 15-year-old continued walking then both fired one shot at the victim. The victim was not hurt in the shooting.

Detectives said they later two people matching the descriptions of the suspects in the 500 block of 11th Avenue West around 11 a.m. They were positively identified by the victim.

Police said Rogers Garden Elementary School was briefly on lockdown during the investigation.

The 15-year-old and 18-year-old were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Bradenton police at 941-932-9300.