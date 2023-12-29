BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old was hospitalized in a shootout with Manatee County deputies early Friday morning, according to authorities.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said at about 1:30 a.m., deputies investigated a report of someone trying to enter vehicles at the Grove Mobile Home Park on 47th Avenue Drive East in Bradenton.

When they arrived, deputies found a 17-year-old trying to enter a vehicle. The sheriff’s office said the teen suspect ran off after a K9 unit issued verbal commands.

As he ran off, the suspect fired at the deputies multiple times, but a deputy returned fire and shot the teenager in the leg, officials said.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was hospitalized and remained in custody on two counts of attempted murder while engaging in a felony, use of a deadly weapon on a police animal, and armed burglary.

No law enforcement officers or K9s were injured in the shootout. The deputy who shot the suspect is on paid administrative leave, per standard police while an internal investigation is held on the matter.