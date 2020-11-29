17-year-old girl killed after ATV crash in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old ATV passenger was killed after the vehicle crashed on a private property in Manatee County Saturday evening.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the Frostproof teen was riding passenger while a 16-year-old girl from Bowling Green was driving. Neither were wearing helmets.
FHP said the two were riding along private property off of State Road 39. Investigators said the vehicle turned over while they were making a turn, and both girls were thrown from the vehicle.
The 17-year-old passenger was killed and the 16-year-old suffered serious injuries.
