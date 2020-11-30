17-year-old dead, 14-year-old injured in shooting over marijuana edibles in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies say they found a 17-year-old boy dead and a 14-year-old boy with gunshot wounds after an apparent medical marijuana transaction gone wrong Sunday night.

Deputies were dispatched just before midnight near the corner of Verna Bethany Road and State Road 64 East. There they found the two shooting victims.

The 14-year-old boy was flown to a local hospital in stable condition. He is expected to survive, deputies say. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a spokesperson for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, detectives learned the two victims and four others – ages 14, 17, 19, and 21 – were involved in an arranged transaction of medical marijuana edibles. Deputies say both the victims and the suspects drove to an agreed-upon location and were sitting in their cars when the suspects attempted to rob them.

Multiple shots were fired at the victims, resulting in injury and death.

The three teenaged suspects have been located and arrested. The 21-year-old is still wanted.

Anyone the information on this case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.