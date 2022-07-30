BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Friday night, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a shooting call at the Garden Walk Condos at around 6 p.m.

Deputies said witnesses told them that the 16-year-old and his friends were sitting in a park car when another person, possibly a teenage boy, entered the car as well.

Shortly after, the person exited the car and began shooting at it as it drove off through the complex, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the 16-year-old was hit by the gunfire. The teenager’s friends took him to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Detectives said they identified a minor as a suspect, but no arrests have been made yet.