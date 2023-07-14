MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old was charged in connection with a Manatee County shootout Sunday that left an 18-year-old dead, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The 16-year-old was charged with manslaughter with a firearm, according to deputies.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 18-year-old Nicholas Dickinson was found inside his home at the Pic Town Mobile Home Park on 50th Avenue Place West.

“Dickinson was shot once in the side of his chest during what appears to have been a shoot-out with another suspect or suspects at his residence,” the sheriff’s office said.

Dickinson’s roommate found him dead the next morning, deputies said.