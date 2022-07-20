Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old boy was charged with attempted manslaughter after authorities said he accidentally shot his friend in the head Tuesday while playing with a handgun.

Deputies were called to a home near the intersection of 14th Street East and 9th Avenue East in Manatee County Tuesday afternoon, for a shooting involving a juvenile victim.

A witness initially told deputies a 16-year-old accidentally shot himself in the head while holding a gun. Further investigation found the victim’s 15-year-old friend was playing with a handgun when it accidentally went off, striking the victim.

The 16-year-old victim was rushed to Blake Hospital, where they were listed in “critical condition.”

The 15-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted manslaughter. They were booked into Manatee Regional Juvenile Detention Center.