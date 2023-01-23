BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old girl was seriously hurt after she was hit by a car in Bradenton on Monday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the girl was standing on the shoulder of the sidewalk on Lockwood Ridge Road around 3:45 p.m. when a 34-year-old Sarasota man slowed his car down while approaching stopped traffic.

Troopers said the girl then stepped in front of the approaching car and was hit.

The girl was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.