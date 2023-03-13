MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A county-wide operation uncovered 15 individuals who were selling alcohol to underage customers, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday, detectives visited 71 establishments throughout Manatee County that sell or serve alcohol.
Individuals at 15 of the 71 locations were found to be in violation of state statutes related to selling or serving alcohol to minors.
Clerks at 14 establishments were issued Notices to Appear and a juvenile referral was completed for a 15th clerk.
The following were store locations where underage informants were able to buy alcohol:
- RaceTrac (3518 U.S. 301 North, Ellenton)
- Anglers Discount Beverage (3904 U.S. 41 North, Palmetto)
- Circle K (9700 U.S. 41 North, Palmetto)
- Palmetto Sunoco (4503 U.S. 41 North, Palmetto)
- Ellenton Quik Mart (2413 U.S. 301 North, Ellenton)
- 7-11 (8705 U.S. 301 North, Parrish)
- Los Primos (12334 U.S. 301 North, Parrish)
- 7-11 (6402 U.S. 301 North, Ellenton)
- Shell (5818 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton)
- Speedway (6706 14th Street West, Bradenton)
- Corner Store on 5th (4515 5th Street West, Bradenton)
- Mobil (10508 State Road 64 East, Bradenton)
- RaceTrac (3004 53rd Avenue East, Bradenton)
- Circle K (3304 53rd Avenue East, Bradenton)
- Chevron (6319 State Road 64 East, Bradenton)