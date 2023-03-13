MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A county-wide operation uncovered 15 individuals who were selling alcohol to underage customers, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, detectives visited 71 establishments throughout Manatee County that sell or serve alcohol.

Individuals at 15 of the 71 locations were found to be in violation of state statutes related to selling or serving alcohol to minors.

Clerks at 14 establishments were issued Notices to Appear and a juvenile referral was completed for a 15th clerk.

The following were store locations where underage informants were able to buy alcohol: