PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — By the end of next year, Manatee County residents will be able to visit a park off Ft. Hamer Road in Parrish for free family-fun activities.

The space off the road near Parrish Community High School will transform into what will be called Parrish Community Park.

After years of anticipation, Manatee County officials are set to break ground on a multi-phased park project on August 11. Playgrounds, walking trails, and a pavilion are just a piece of this 11.5-acre puzzle. Parrish Civic Association leaders have 15.4 million dollars to start bringing their dream to life.

“Actually, it started with our previous president Gretchen Fowler,” Parrish Civic Association President Jennifer Hamey said. “That was probably about 6 or 7 years ago.”

Hamey said Fowler could predict fast-paced growth in the community. Now, it’s up to Civic Association officials to execute plans with county funding.

“A place where people can come and watch movies at night or have a jazz band come out, or have other activities and events going on that people can come and bring their families,” Hamey said.

Phase two of the project is still in the works. This is where another public swimming pool could be proposed.

“There will likely be a charge, I’m assuming for the aquatic center, but I can’t speak 100% as to that,” Hamey said.

The aquatic center’s community lap pool would be 25 yards by 25 meters with 10 swimming lanes.

Perhaps the best part of the new project is that phase one features are going to be free. For a fast-growing area, this park is needed for the community.

Hamey said that, in the future, they would like to expand even further into revitalizing downtown Parrish.