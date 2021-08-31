14-year-old shot in Bradenton drive-by shooting

Manatee County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A 14-year-old was hurt in a drive-by shooting Tuesday at a Bradenton home, Bradenton police said.

When officers arrived at the home, located on 21st Road East, they learned that the teenager was shot in the leg and taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

As of this report, police do not know who the person responsible is or what the motive behind the shooting was.

Those with information on the case can call Detective Juan Vaquera-Torres at 941-932-9308 or email BPDTIPS@BRADENTONPD.COM.

Anonymous tips can also be made by Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or on www.manateecrimestoppers.com. A $3,000 reward has been offered for valuable information on the case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss