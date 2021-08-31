14-year-old shot in Bradenton drive-by shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A 14-year-old was hurt in a drive-by shooting Tuesday at a Bradenton home, Bradenton police said.

When officers arrived at the home, located on 21st Road East, they learned that the teenager was shot in the leg and taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

As of this report, police do not know who the person responsible is or what the motive behind the shooting was.

Those with information on the case can call Detective Juan Vaquera-Torres at 941-932-9308 or email BPDTIPS@BRADENTONPD.COM.

Anonymous tips can also be made by Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or on www.manateecrimestoppers.com. A $3,000 reward has been offered for valuable information on the case.