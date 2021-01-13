14-year-old arrested in Bradenton gun shop burglary

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Bradenton police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with a burglary at an area gun shop.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 4, officers responded to reports of a suspicious person at High Noon Guns on State Road 64. Police said the business had been burglarized and firearms were missing.

Police reviewed surveillance video from the store and were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle.

Police and deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on 5th Avenue E. in Palmetto and recovered evidence related to the case.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the burglary on Jan. 12. The teen is charged with armed burglary, felony criminal mischief, and theft of a firearm. His name has been withheld because he is a minor.

Police are asking anyone with additional information on this case to contact Detective William Mulligan at 941-932-9313. You may also email information to BPDTips@BradentonPD.com.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip via the web by visiting www.manateecrimestoppers.com.

