14 men arrested, charged with 541 counts of child porn in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Fourteen men have been arrested and charged with 541 total counts of child pornography in Manatee County, deputies say.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, a large scale investigation began in July, which was later named Operation “One Way Ticket.” During the investigation, the MCSO Internet Crime Against Children taskforce served over 200 subpoenas and 26 search warrants, where over 100 devices were searched.

Deputies say there were 17,000 suspected images of child porn found on the devices taken which led to 541 felony arrest warrants for 14 people.

During the investigation, 43-year-old Walter Huddleston solicited an undercover federal agent posing as a minor. He was then arrested for local charges, with federal charges pending.

An arrest round-up was scheduled on Wednesday for the remaining 13 listed offenders.

SWAT members arrested 64-year-old Michael Blackmore and 55-year-old Edwin Aguirre-Pineda due to prior criminal history.

Deputies say 51-year-old Christopher Schwartz had fled the area after a search warrant of his home, and detectives learned that he was in the Fort Myers area. Schwartz was later arrested following a traffic stop conducted by Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fort Myers Police Department officers, according to MCSO.

All 14 suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Below is a gallery of the men arrested, their ages and number of felony charges they are facing: