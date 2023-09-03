BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were injured in a shooting late Saturday night, Bradenton police said.

The Bradenton Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m., a 13-year-old girl and a 35-year-old man were shot at while in the parking lot of their home on 14th Street West.

According to investigators, the 13-year-old was hit by one gunshot while the man was shot multiple times. However, both were stabilized after being taken to a hospital.

Officers said one person involved in the shooting is working with detectives in their investigation. However, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Those with information on the shooting can call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or email Detective Jeff Beckley at jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip at manateecrimestoppers.com. A $3,000 reward is available.