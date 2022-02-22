13-year old injured in golf cart accident reunites with paramedics who saved his life

MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA)- A 13-year-old who nearly lost his life in a golf cart accident had the opportunity to reunite with the three paramedics who helped save his life a few months back.

It was Dec. 12, 2021, when Owen Lockaby’s mother Tracy says her son was ‘catapulted’ out of the back of a golf cart driven by a friend in their neighborhood.

The 13-year-old suffered severe head injuries resulting in a brain bleed. He was flown to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg where he was unresponsive for 24-hours.

“I don’t know how we survive that first 24 hours because it was terrifying,” recalled the teen’s mother.

Lockaby says the doctors didn’t know whether or not her son would survive.

“They did not know if he was going to make it,” said Tracy Lockaby. “They kept saying things looked promising as far as his brain wasn’t swelling and he only had a very small bleed on the brain, but he wasn’t responding and he didn’t respond to commands. They said he should be responding, he wasn’t,” she explained.

Amazingly, the teen recovered with only hearing loss in one ear.

“We were just so grateful. He is Owen. He is still himself,” his mother said.

“I just feel lucky, very lucky,” the teen said.

The Lockaby family requested to meet with the first responders who helped save Owen’s life.

“I have been wanting to meet them ever since I woke up in the hospital,” Owen said.

District Chief Christian Ellsworth and paramedics Chris Roshka and Nick Barion were amazed to see the teen doing so well. It’s not often they get an opportunity to reconnect with past patients.

“I’ve been doing this eight years. This is the first time I’ve ever actually seen something like this where we actually see somebody and find out what is going on, how he came out and how everything we did progressed to where he actually is going to have a good outcome from it,” Roshka said.

“It’s nice to get to see an outcome. We don’t typically see it. We drop them off at the hospital and that is kind of the end of it,” Barion said. “It is nice to see something positive. There’s a lot of negative sometimes, but it’s nice to see something happy and positive come out of all of this,” he continued.

Looking ahead, the Lockaby family plans to raise awareness about golf cart safety.

“I just want to get awareness out about how dangerous this can be and that we need seatbelts on golf carts,” said Tracy Lockaby. “My kids would never get in a car without putting a seatbelt on. We need to instill it in our kids the same way we do with seatbelts in cars,” she continued.