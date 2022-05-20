PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) — Palmetto Police announced the arrest of a 13-year-old Bradenton boy on Friday, accused of firing a gun during a brawl at a high school football game.

The gunshot caused panic and chaos among fans and players at Palmetto High School Wednesday night.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident but without a prompt response by law enforcement, some said the night could have turned out far different.

At least two weapons that made it onto school property during the spring football game.

Police said Wednesday they located a gun at the scene. However, Friday, told 8 On Your Side the single shell casing located at the scene did not belong to the gun recovered, which was fully loaded.

“It is very disconcerting that two juveniles would bring guns onto a school campus, especially during a high school football game,” Palmetto Police Captain Mike Stinson said. “We had plenty of officers there, school personnel and the officers responded immediately and that is how we were able to recover the gun and hopefully prevent further injuries, but it is very disconcerting and it is something we always worry about.”

Police said they recovered the weapon used in the shooting at the 13-year-old’s home while executing a search warrant. They also recovered a second weapon during that search.

“It is a problem when you’ve got a 13-year-old running around at a high school game with a gun in his pocket. There’s absolutely no reason why a 13-year-old should have a gun in his possession at all,” said Capt. Stinson.

Investigators believe the fight was part of an “ongoing feud between several teen boys.”

Manatee County School District officials tell 8 On Your Side the teen arrested is not a student at Palmetto High School.

“He is enrolled in the School District of Manatee County, but he does not attend one of our schools,” district spokesperson Michael Barber. “He is right now, doing work virtually. What happened has nothing to do with Palmetto High School and as I said, the individual who was arrested is not affiliated with Palmetto High School.”

District officials said they are increasing security at the remaining spring football games. They’re also planning ahead.

“We are already in discussions of what can we do to make sure that our athletic events and other events are safer in the future,” Barber said.

With a second weapon discovered on scene, additional charges could be forthcoming, according to police.