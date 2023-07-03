BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Twelve vehicles were stolen from an auto-repair shop Sunday morning in Bradenton before two of them were involved in a fiery crash, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

The vehicles were stolen between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. from a shop in the 700 block of 11th Avenue West after multiple people broke into the building and stole keys, according to police.

Two of the stolen vehicles were involved in a crash at about 12:20 p.m. in the 700 block of 12th Avenue West, police said. One of the cars caught on fire, and the other overturned after hitting the roof of a home.

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

A juvenile who was driving one of the vehicles was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive, police said. The other driver got away.

Nine of the stolen vehicles have been located, including the two involved in the crash, according to police.

Police are still searching for:

2021 white Jeep Wrangler (Florida license plate HKPP55)

2021 black Audi Q7 (New Jersey license plate A15-NCZ)

2023 black Toyota Camry (Florida license plate 45DEEQ)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.