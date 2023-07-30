MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Ten people were injured after two boats collided in Manatee County Sunday.

According to West Manatee Fire Marshal Rodney Kwiatkowski, between the two boats, there were 11 people aboard at the time of the collision, five children and six adults.

Officials said during the crash, a 41-year-old woman sustained head lacerations from the impact, and nine others were taken to the hospital for “minor injuries.”

At this time, it’s unclear how old the victims are, the severity of their injuries, or how the two boats collided.

West Manatee Fire Rescue, Manatee County EMS, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Manatee County Marine Rescue and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.