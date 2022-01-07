1 injured after pickup truck clips school bus carrying 11 students in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One student suffered minor injuries after a pickup truck collided with a school bus in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

FHP said the silver Dodge pickup truck was heading east on State Road 70 near the intersection of Saddlebag trail when a school bus, carrying 11 students, was stopped facing the opposite direction with its stop bar extended.

Authorities said the pickup truck collided with the school bus’s stop bar extender.

One student was sent to a local hospital with a minor injury.

FHP added the pickup truck then fled the scene before authorities could arrive. Anyone wit information on the incident is asked to contact FHP or Crimestoppers.