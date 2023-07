BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — One person has been medically evacuated after getting into a jet skiing accident in the upper Manatee Road area in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are not confirming age or status at this time.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.