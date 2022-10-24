TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that happened early Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, patrol deputies responded to the 2800 block of 7th Avenue East in Palmetto around 3:30 a.m.

They found a 21-year-old man lying in a driveway with at least one gunshot wound. Deputies attempted CPR, but the man died a few minutes later, the sheriff’s office said.

A witness told deputies the victim was shot during an argument with another man about a mile away, then drove himself to the home, where he collapsed.

The sheriff’s office said detectives with the Manatee Homicide Unit have several leads and are in the process of finding the suspected shooter.

The shooting was an isolated incident and the sheriff’s office believes the victim and shooter were acquaintances.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.