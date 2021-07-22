Former employee dead after showing up armed to Bradenton Take 5 Oil Change, getting in fight with worker

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies say a former employee is dead after he showed up to a Take 5 Oil Change in Manatee County with a gun and got into an argument with a current employee.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. Thursday at the Take 5 Oil Change on 53 Avenue East in Bradenton. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the business for a “disturbance between a former employee and a current employee.”

Deputies say they found one person dead with a stab wound to the chest. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office later confirmed it was the former employee who died.

Authorities are now trying to figure out what led up to the fight.

“We know that they knew each other and the former employee had been at the store doing some training,” Randy Warren with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said. “We don’t know what all the circumstances were, what led up to it, why a fight basically took place here and ended with a stabbing.”

Witnesses who spoke with responding deputies say they saw the former employee with a gun shortly before a fight broke out.

“We are still interviewing people. We need to figure out exactly what transpired,” Warren said. “What some of the history might have been there between these people, why this person came in there with a gun, what led to them getting into an altercation, a very violent altercation that then ended with somebody being stabbed.”

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.