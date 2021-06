TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Palmetto are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another with serious injuries.

A police spokesman said an officer was patrolling the area of 21st Street West and 8th Avenue when he saw the vehicle off the side of the roadway.

One person died at the scene and another was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

It’s still unclear what caused the crash. An investigation is ongoing.