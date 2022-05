TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person has died and another was hospitalized following a crash on Rutland Road (County Road 675) in Parrish.

The single-vehicle crash happened early Friday morning in the 15300 block of Rutland.

The Florida Highway Patrol said there were two people inside the vehicle. One person died and another was taken to Manatee Hospital as a trauma alert.

Further information was not immediately available.