BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near the intersection of 10th Avenue West and South Tamiami Trail Monday evening.

Authorities said a vehicle they believe to be connected to the shooting was involved in a crash near 13th Avenue and 1st Street.

One person was taken into custody at the crash site.

Additional information was not immediately provided.

