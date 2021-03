MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee County middle school is mourning the loss of a teacher who was killed in an ATV crash on Saturday.

Tina Ellard, 28, died after crashing an ATV at Redneck Mud Park in Charlotte County. Troopers said she had lost control of the vehicle, which overturned.

Ellard has been a teacher at Buffalo Creek Middle School since 2019.

The school district said a crisis team will be on capus Monday for students and employees who need support.