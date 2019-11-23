Manatee County deputies searching for missing, endangered 48-year-old man

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County deputies are currently searching for a missing and endangered man in Bradenton.

Deputies say 48-year-old Michael Mosher was last seen at Motel 6, located at 660 67th St Circle E, Friday. However, a family member received several text messages Saturday saying Mosher was going to harm himself.

According to deputies, his cell phone was used somewhere around the 700 block of University Parkway and later on Clark Road near the entrance to Myakka State Park in Sarasota County.

Mosher is described as 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Mosher or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

