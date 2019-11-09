Manatee County deputies attempting to locate 4-year-old Riverview boy

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to check on the well-being of a 4-year-old boy from Riverview.
Detectives say the child was last seen Thursday at Boyette Springs Elementary School.
Jalear may be in the company of Nikita Clemons, pictured above.
The sheriff’s office doesn’t believe the boy to be in danger, but do want to check on his well-being.
Anyone with information on the two’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.
