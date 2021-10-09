Man, woman injured during overnight shooting in Ybor, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are currently searching for people involved in a fight early Saturday morning that led to two people being shot.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers were in the area of Angel Oliva Street and 8th Avenue around 2:50 a.m. when multiple gunshots were heard.

During their investigation, police say they learned two groups got into a fight which ended in an exchange of gunfire.

The police department says a man and woman involved in the incident received non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

Although it’s early in the investigation, police say this does not appear to be a random act.

Several people from one group were immediately detained and identified, and officers are now searching to find members from the other group, according to a release from TPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss