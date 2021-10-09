Man, woman injured during overnight shooting in Ybor, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are currently searching for people involved in a fight early Saturday morning that led to two people being shot.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers were in the area of Angel Oliva Street and 8th Avenue around 2:50 a.m. when multiple gunshots were heard.

During their investigation, police say they learned two groups got into a fight which ended in an exchange of gunfire.

The police department says a man and woman involved in the incident received non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

Although it’s early in the investigation, police say this does not appear to be a random act.

Several people from one group were immediately detained and identified, and officers are now searching to find members from the other group, according to a release from TPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.