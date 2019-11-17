Man with dementia left his home on foot and hasn’t been seen since

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered 88-year-old man in Spring Hill Sunday morning.
The sheriff’s office said Wilfredo Velez Valentin left his home – near Bayside Court and Ligonier Road – on foot just before 6 p.m. Saturday evening.
Valentin’s family says he takes medication for dementia.
Description:
- 5 feet 5 inches, 127 pounds
- Short grey hair, brown eyes
- Last seen wearing black long sleeve shirt, brown pants, and tan baseball hat
If you’ve seen Valentin or know where he could be, you’re urged to call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.
