Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Man with active murder warrant located after car broke down on I-4, FHP says

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Polk Co.

POLK COUNTY (WFLA) — A man with an active warrant for second degree murder was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol early Sunday morning after his car broke down on I-4.

A ‘Be On the Lookout’ alert was issued Saturday night for a Plant City murder suspect driving a red Chevy four-door vehicle.

FHP found out there was a vehicle matching the description disabled on the side of I-4 in Polk County. When troopers arrived on scene, they found a man matching the description of the murder suspect.

Alex Antunez, 26, was arrested and charged for a second degree murder in Plant City.

Antunez was transported to FHP’s Lakeland station for questioning by Plant City detectives then taken to Polk County jail.

This story will be updated.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss