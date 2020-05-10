Man with active murder warrant located after car broke down on I-4, FHP says

POLK COUNTY (WFLA) — A man with an active warrant for second degree murder was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol early Sunday morning after his car broke down on I-4.

A ‘Be On the Lookout’ alert was issued Saturday night for a Plant City murder suspect driving a red Chevy four-door vehicle.

FHP found out there was a vehicle matching the description disabled on the side of I-4 in Polk County. When troopers arrived on scene, they found a man matching the description of the murder suspect.

Alex Antunez, 26, was arrested and charged for a second degree murder in Plant City.

Antunez was transported to FHP’s Lakeland station for questioning by Plant City detectives then taken to Polk County jail.

This story will be updated.

