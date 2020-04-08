Deputies: Man wearing surgical mask robs Publix in Englewood

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

(Source: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is accused of holding up an Englewood Publix while wearing a makeshift surgical mask as a disguise.

(Source: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators say the man entered the Publix on 1500 Placida Road around 6 p.m. Monday, pulled out a weapon and demanded money. He walked out of the store in an unknown direction. No one was hurt.

Investigators released surveillance images showing the suspect in a ball cap, black sunglasses, and a gray sleeveless shirt that has a beach scene on the back and says “Living the Life.” He was also wearing dark gray shorts, a yellow watch and dark-colored slip on shoes.

The man is believed to be in his 50s.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the robbery to call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013, or call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

