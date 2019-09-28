Winter Haven man suspected of offering ride to teen walking home from school arrested

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Winter Haven man suspected of offering a 15-year-old girl a ride in his van last week was arrested and charged with stalking Saturday morning.

A Winter Haven Police Department officer spotted 55-year-old Randall Ogletree around 4 a.m. at a gas station on Havendale Boulevard. The officer noticed that a van in a parking spot matched the description of the one seen on Lake Elbert Drive Thursday.

The officer ran Ogletree’s information and learned he had an expired driver’s license and a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving with an expired license. Police say the tag on his white Dodge van was similar to the one the witness gave at Lake Elbert.

The officer arrested Ogletree for the warrant and added an additional charge of driving with an expired license.

When Ogletree was interviewed at the police department about Thursday’s incident, he reportedly admitted to asking the girl for a ride, and said he thought the girl was an adult because it appeared she was walking back from Polk State College. The police department said Ogletree told them he often asks females he sees walking if they need rides.

The police department charged Ogletree with stalking.

