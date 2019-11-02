Man suffers upper-body injuries in shooting near Ybor City

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are currently investigating a shooting that took place near Ybor City, causing upper-body injuries to one victim.

Police say around 4:30 p.m. they responded to the area of 17th Avenue and 21st Street in reference to a person who had been shot.

Once officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the upper body.

Police say he sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a medical facility.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information has been released at this time.

Please check back for the latest updates.

