Man struck, killed by car on US 19 in Palm Harbor

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater man was struck and killed Tuesday after walking into the path of a car on U.S. 19. in Palm Harbor, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The incident occurred shortly after midnight just north of Colonial Boulevard.
Troopers said the driver, a 71-year-old Dunedin woman, was in the center lane when the man, 48, entered her path and was hit.
The man died at the scene. Troopers have withheld his identity due to Marsy’s Law.
Troopers have not released any further information regarding the incident.
