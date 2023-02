TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was taken to the hospital last night after he was stabbed in the back of the head at a sports bar, according to reports.

The Tampa Police Department shared that the stabbing occurred in the early morning hours between 12:30 to 1:30 a.m. at Mackenzie’s Sports Tavern located at 4015 S West Shore Blvd.

Police reported that the man refused to talk to law enforcement as he was leaving the hospital.

This is a developing story.