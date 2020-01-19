Man shot, killed after assaulting 2 others with knife in Ruskin, deputies say

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was shot and killed after he allegedly assaulted a woman and a man with a knife Saturday morning in Ruskin.

Deputies responded to the area of College Avenue West and Oceanside Circle around 12:37 a.m. At the scene, deputies found a man who had been shot dead in the front yard.

After investigating the incident, detectives believe the man was at the home with a female acquaintance when the man assaulted the woman with a knife. The woman then called another man to the home for help.

Detectives said the two men were having an altercation in the front yard when the man armed with a knife stabbed the second man. The second man then shot and killed him.

The man who was stabbed was transported to Tampa General Hospital and is in stable condition. The woman was also transported as a precaution.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

