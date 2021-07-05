Man shot in wrist after Fourth of July celebratory gunfire, Tampa police investigating

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is investigating a Fourth of July celebratory gunfire incident.

According to police, the victim was on the top floor of the Poe Parking Garage, sitting in a car with the door open. The victim was sitting partially outside of the car when they were hit in the wrist with what appeared to be celebratory gunfire, police say.

A release from TPD said the victim and witnesses did not hear or see anyone who could have fired the round.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.