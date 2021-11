TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Clearwater are investigating a stabbing that left a man with serious injuries on Monday.

The Clearwater Police Department was called to the 1100 block of Palmetto Street in Clearwater at about 10:15 a.m. They said a man was rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert. The other person involved in the incident, a woman, was being interviewed by detectives.

Further information was not immediately available.