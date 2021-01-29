Man sentenced in $400,000 nationwide postal stamp scheme in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A man has been sentenced in Tampa to six years and six months in federal prison for a $400,000 nationwide postal stamp scheme.

Court records show that 49-year-old Edward Morgan was sentenced Wednesday in Tampa federal court. He pleaded guilty in September 2019 to theft of government funds.

As part of his sentence, Morgan must repay $405,935.76, the proceeds of the theft.

From November 2016 until his May 2019 arrest in New Mexico, prosecutors say Morgan used fictitious checks to purchase stamps at hundreds of U.S. Post Office locations in Florida and other states.

Prosecutors said Morgan resold the stamps to unsuspecting third parties, usually businesses or stamp traders.