Man places 5 Christmas trees to honor women killed in Sebring bank shooting

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) — Five Christmas tree props have been placed at the location of the bank shooting in Sebring in honor of the five women who lost their lives that day.

The shooting took place January 23 inside a SunTrust bank on US-27 South.

The bank has since been torn down and now, this holiday season, five Christmas trees stand in its place in memory of the victims.

Jose Sanchez, a Sebring resident and longtime SunTrust bank customer, told News Channel 8’s Melanie Michael he wanted to honor the victims this holiday season – the first one gone from their families and community.

“I put five Christmas trees here for the five ladies killed,” Sanchez said. “I’m hoping it will touch a lot of people’s hearts, especially our community. We are hurting still, but staying strong.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: