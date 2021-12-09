Man injured after fight leads to shootout outside Tampa club, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a physical fight led to a shootout that injured a man outside a club on Waters Avenue in Tampa.

The shootout and fight happened at about 2:30 a.m. outside the 1701 Restaurant Lounge while a crowd was gathered in the parking lot.

Police said a shooter pulled out a gun and fired shots toward the club. Another man started firing back. That man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. It’s unclear if they were from the fight or a bullet.

Investigators have spent hours collecting evidence at the scene. News Channel 8 was there and saw three cars riddled with bullet holes. At least one bullet went into the club.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated.