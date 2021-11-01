Man gets 5 years in prison for watching child sex abuse images on flight to Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 70-year-old man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for viewing child sex abuse pictures while traveling onboard a commercial flight to Florida.

Court documents show Donald Max Ingram, 70, of Illinois was flying to Florida when another passenger witnessed him viewing child sex abuse images on his cellphone. When the plane landed at St. Pete – Clearwater International Airport, the passenger alerted Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to the airport who detained Ingram.

During an interview, Ingram admitted he used his cellphone to view child sex abuse images. A consensual search of his cellphone revealed 59 images depicting children being sexually abused.

Some of the images depicted children younger than 12 years old.

Ingram was also ordered to forfeit the electronic devices used in the offense, serve a lifetime term of supervised release, register as a sex offender and pay $3,000 in restitution to the victims.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.