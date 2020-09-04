Man finally captures perfect Clearwater sunset photo 3 years in the making

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A photographer shared a breathtaking image of a Clearwater sunset he said took three years to capture.
Jean Claude said every time he attempted this beauty shot from under the Cleawater pier, it’d been raining or too cloudy. He said after going back and forth every day for the last month, he was finally able to get his shot.
Even better, the shot was photo-bombed by a bird he wasn’t expecting to be there, standing almost perfectly in the middle of the shot.
You can visit the photographer’s website here.
