Man dies at Bradenton Motorsports Park after getting hit by racecar

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — An employee at the Bradenton Motorsports Park died Friday night after getting hit by a malfunctioning drag racing vehicle.

Manatee County deputies responded to the track around 7:40 p.m. and found that Daniel Stone, 56, had died at the scene.

Investigation revealed that a drag race vehicle malfunctioned while traveling at a high rate of speed on the track. Stone, an employee at the venue, was trying to guide the driver into the dirt pit at the end of the track when he was hit by the car.

EMS, which was already at the track in case of emergencies, attempted life-saving measures for about half an hour, but Stone died at the scene.

The National Hot Rod Association will be conducting the investigation into the vehicle malfunction.