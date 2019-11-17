HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. (WFLA) — A Wesley Chapel man died when he sped around a corner on I-275 and crashed into a tree north of Bearss Avenue early Sunday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol said Cliff Pierre Jacques, 32, was driving his BMW at a high rate of speed north on I-275 when he was unable to manage turn in the road and collided with a tree.
The car split in half and caught fire after the collision.
Jacques was pronounced dead at the scene.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man dies after crashing car on I-275
- College professors arrested for cooking meth in science building, police say
- LIVE: Winners of ‘puppy lottery’ to select their Hillsborough rescue dogs
- Storm Team 8 Forecast: Another cold day with a bit more sunshine
- Security guard shoots, kills man who pulled out gun during fight at Aqua Lounge