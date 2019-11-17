Live Now
Man dies after crashing car on I-275

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. (WFLA) — A Wesley Chapel man died when he sped around a corner on I-275 and crashed into a tree north of Bearss Avenue early Sunday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Cliff Pierre Jacques, 32, was driving his BMW at a high rate of speed north on I-275 when he was unable to manage turn in the road and collided with a tree.

The car split in half and caught fire after the collision.

Jacques was pronounced dead at the scene.

