TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you find yourself out on an island and hungry with nothing to eat, don’t worry—this Tampa Bay pizza delivery company has you covered.

The company, Pizza Skiff, delivers fresh hot pizzas by boat to sandbars and islands from Honeymoon and Caladesi Islands all the way to Indian Rocks Beach.

The pies come from Madison Avenue Pizza in Dunedin, which is located at 2660 Bayshore Boulevard, just a couple miles from the docks.

You can’t preorder the pizza, but you can catch the restaurant’s owner, Sean Ferraro, out on the water during the weekend, and wave him down.

Pizza Skiff will share his exact location and schedule on its Instagram page.

For more information, visit their Instagram page or the Madison Avenue Pizza website.