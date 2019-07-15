Man chases suspected road rage shooter, can be heard in 911 call

“I don’t know. He just come up beside me. We were in traffic, he rolled down the window and just shot.”

The 911 call released today gives us a glimpse into a wild road rage incident that turned into a dangerous chase last week.

The 911 call was made moments after 32-year Cordarrel Anderson is accused of shooting at a man’s car and then leading Pasco deputies on a wild car chase.

Deputies say Anderson was trying to merge onto I-75 from State Road 54 when he and another driver had an altercation.

“I’m madder than a damn wet rooster in the rain,” says that other driver who called 911.

The man on the phone, who was reportedly shot at, followed Anderson on I-75.

“I’m right behind him. I can’t catch him. He’s going like 110 miles per hour. I’m going 95. He is getting off on highway 54 maybe. He’s in a red little chevy car 4-door,” he says. The 911 operator advised him not to follow Anderson on the phone.

When Pasco deputies caught up with Anderson, he was clocked going 110 miles per hour. Dash camera video shows much of the chase as deputies worked to pull over Anderson as he made donuts in yards and ran through several stop signs.

Finally, deputies stopped chasing Anderson for safety reasons, but he was eventually arrested and charged aggravated assault, shooting a deadly weapon into an occupied vessel and fleeing and eluding.