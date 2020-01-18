Man charged with shooting, killing female inside Brandon home

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 77-year-old man accused of killing a female inside his home in September.

Deputies responded to a home on Clara Drive Sept. 16 after Ralph Wald called 911 and said something was wrong with a woman inside his home, as she was not breathing.

Deputies arrived and found the victim dead on the couch with a gunshot wound to her chest. When questioned by deputies, Wald invoked his right to remain silent.

A search warrant was obtained and a .38 caliber revolver was found inside a gun box in the nightstand in Wald’s bedroom, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives determined it was the same firearm that was used in a homicide on March 24, 2013 when Wald confessed to shooting a man engaged in sex with his wife. A jury found Wald not guilty.

Investigation into the Sept. death of the female victim determined Wald was the shooter, detectives said.

After consultation with the State Attorney’s Office, Wald was charged with manslaughter.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the victim.

